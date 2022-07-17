The final round of the final major of the PGA Tour season tees off at the 2022 Open Championship today with Rory McIlroy and Victor Hovland leading.

The old course at St. Andrew’s has been kind to the golfers this week at the 150th annual Open Championship with the best golfers in the world battling neck-and-neck for the lead. It is championship Sunday now, with one of the most historic prizes in the game of golf on the line.

How to Watch 2022 Open Championship, Final Round today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 a.m. ET

TV: USA Network

Watch 2022 Open Championship, Final Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

Rory McIlroy enters the final round of the Open Championship tied for the lead with Viktor Hovland at 16-under-par.

Several of the top-10 players in the FedEx Cup standings, as well as many more in the top 20 are in contention as the final round starts today.

McIlroy and Hovland were in a personal battle on Saturday with each shooting a 66, going back and forth in a battle of wills.

Hovland wrapped his third round with six birdies and zero bogeys for the day, giving him a clean scorecard and his best shot at a major win in his young career. He started off the day with four birdies in a row between the third and sixth holes, then cooled down with pars on 10 of the final 12 holes.

For McIlroy, he had one blemish on his scorecard with a bogey on 17, but an eagle on 10 and five birdies allowed him to finish the day tied for first place.

The Camerons, Smith and Young, are both tied at 12-under-par in third place with Scottie Scheffler and Si Woo Kim tied for fifth place at 11-under-par overall.

Regional restrictions may apply.