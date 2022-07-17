The final round of the State Open of Virginia Championship tees off on Sunday in what should be an exciting day of golf.

The final round of the State Open of Virginia Championship from Midlothian, Virginia gets started today with Nick Taliaferro in the lead after a 65 on Saturday gave him a one-stroke lead over the field. He has Mark Lawrence Jr. on his heels, who won this event in 2020 and finished in second place last year making this final round full of quality competition today.

How to Watch State Open of Virginia Championship today:

Game Date: July 17, 2022

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WSET - Roanoke-Lynchburg)

Watch State Open of Virginia Championship online with fuboTV: Start your free trial!

The State Open of Virginia Championship has been around for over a century with several winners coming back to play year-over-year.

Taliaferro is attending Radford University and grew up just minutes away from the venue this week, Independence Golf Club. He looks to build on his last round and take control early today and win this event for the first time. Sitting at six-under-par entering today shows how birdies and great play have been a premium all week.

Just a stroke behind him at five under par is Lawrence Jr., who looks to channel his inner Rory McIlroy from the Open Championship and come from behind in the final round to put the heat on the leader.

The rest of the leaderboard has Chris O’Neill and Joey Jordan tied at four-under-par then Connor Burgess and Jack Montague tied at three under par.

All four in contention and with a big final round could make a push for the lead and the win here today at the State Open of Virginia Championship today.

Regional restrictions may apply.