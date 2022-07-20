Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Aaron Baddeley looks for a better result in the 2022 3M Open after he finished 51st shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Baddeley's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Baddeley has finished below par seven times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Baddeley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Baddeley's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 51st in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+18
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)