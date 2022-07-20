How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Hadwin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He placed sixth at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.
How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hadwin's Statistics
- Hadwin has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- The last time Hadwin golfed this course (2021), he finished sixth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
7
-1
$515,934
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
May 19-22
PGA Championship
71
+12
$24,250
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)