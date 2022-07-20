How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Hadwin plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Hadwin seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 3M Open. He placed sixth at the par-71 TPC Twin Cities in 2021.

How to Watch Adam Hadwin at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hadwin's Statistics

Hadwin has finished below par five times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hadwin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

The last time Hadwin golfed this course (2021), he finished sixth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 7 -1 $515,934 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 18 -2 $142,800 May 19-22 PGA Championship 71 +12 $24,250

Regional restrictions apply.