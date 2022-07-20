How to Watch Adam Long at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 25th in this tournament a year ago, Adam Long has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.
How to Watch Adam Long at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Long's Statistics
- Long will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Long has carded six straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in six straight.
- Long has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
- Long last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 25th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
35
+1
$41,832
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Live Stream: FUBOTV