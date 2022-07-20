How to Watch Adam Long at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Adam Long plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

After he placed 25th in this tournament a year ago, Adam Long has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.

How to Watch Adam Long at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Long's Statistics

Long will look to make the cut for the fourth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Long has carded six straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in six straight.

Long has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Long has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.

Long last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 25th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 35 +1 $41,832

