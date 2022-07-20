Adam Schenk at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Schenk, the No. 161 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Schenk's Statistics

Schenk has finished below par once and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Schenk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Schenk last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 51st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

