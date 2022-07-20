Adam Schenk at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Adam Schenk at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Schenk, the No. 161 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
How to Watch Adam Schenk at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Schenk's Statistics
- Schenk has finished below par once and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Schenk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Schenk last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 51st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
