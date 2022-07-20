How to Watch Adam Svensson at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Adam Svensson hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Keene Trace Golf Club following a sixth-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Adam Svensson at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Svensson's Statistics
- Svensson has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.
- Svensson has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Svensson has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.
- The last time Svensson played this course (2019), he finished 15th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
6
-19
$134,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
21
-6
$94,830
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
45
+3
$37,800
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
