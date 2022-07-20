How to Watch Adam Svensson at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Svensson hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Keene Trace Golf Club following a sixth-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Adam Svensson at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Svensson's Statistics

Svensson has qualified for the weekend in seven straight events.

Svensson has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Svensson has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Svensson has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

The last time Svensson played this course (2019), he finished 15th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 6 -19 $134,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 21 -6 $94,830 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 45 +3 $37,800

