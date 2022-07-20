How to Watch Andrew Landry at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Landry enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Andrew Landry at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Landry's Statistics
- Landry has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Landry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Landry struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
E
$0
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
MC
+9
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)