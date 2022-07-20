How to Watch Andrew Landry at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Andrew Landry plays his shot on the first tee during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Landry enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the competition a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Andrew Landry at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Landry's Statistics

Landry has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last five rounds, Landry has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Landry struggled, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC E $0 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational MC +9 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +7 $0

