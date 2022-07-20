Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Novak's Statistics

Novak has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531

Regional restrictions apply.