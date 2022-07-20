How to Watch Andrew Novak at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Andrew Novak at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Novak's Statistics
- Novak has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
