How to Watch Andrew Novak at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 14, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Novak plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Novak looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Andrew Novak at the 3M Open

Novak's Statistics

  • Novak has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Novak has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+10

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

46

-4

$23,679

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+7

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
