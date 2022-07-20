How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Andrew Putnam reacts after playing his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Andrew Putnam missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Putnam's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Putnam has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Putnam did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 41 -9 $28,755 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +7 $0

