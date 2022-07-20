How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Andrew Putnam missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Andrew Putnam at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Putnam's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Putnam has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Putnam has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Putnam did not play well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
41
-9
$28,755
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
