How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Arjun Atwal finished 53rd in the 3M Open in 2020, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Atwal's Statistics
- Atwal has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Atwal has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In 2020, Atwal's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 53rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+11
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+2
$0
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
71
+4
$13,195
