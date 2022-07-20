How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Arjun Atwal plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Arjun Atwal finished 53rd in the 3M Open in 2020, shooting a -7 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Arjun Atwal at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Atwal's Statistics

Atwal has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Atwal has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In 2020, Atwal's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 53rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +11 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 63 -7 $7,955 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +2 $0 October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship 71 +4 $13,195

Regional restrictions apply.