How to Watch Austin Cook at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Cook enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) following a 60th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Austin Cook at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Cook's Statistics
- Cook has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.
- Cook has finished below par nine times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Cook failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
E
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
63
-1
$18,343
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)