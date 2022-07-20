How to Watch Austin Cook at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Austin Cook plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Cook enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) following a 60th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Austin Cook at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Cook's Statistics

Cook has made the cut five times in a row and will look to continue his streak this week.

Cook has finished below par nine times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Cook has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Cook failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 E $8,214 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 63 -1 $18,343 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515

