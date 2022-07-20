How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Austin Smotherman enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after an eighth-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Smotherman's Statistics
- Smotherman has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.
- Smotherman has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
8
-11
$115,625
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
