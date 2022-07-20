How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Austin Smotherman watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Smotherman enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after an eighth-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Austin Smotherman at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Smotherman's Statistics

Smotherman has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds.

Smotherman has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 10 rounds.

Smotherman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 8 -11 $115,625 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015

