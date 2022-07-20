How to Watch Beau Hossler at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Beau Hossler shot -4 and took 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.
How to Watch Beau Hossler at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hossler's Statistics
- Hossler has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In 2021, Hossler's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 49th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
53
+11
$40,630
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
21
-2
$98,700
May 19-22
PGA Championship
69
+11
$24,625
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)