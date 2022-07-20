How to Watch Beau Hossler at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Beau Hossler plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Beau Hossler shot -4 and took 49th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 3M Open.

How to Watch Beau Hossler at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Hossler's Statistics

Hossler has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Hossler has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In 2021, Hossler's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 49th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 53 +11 $40,630 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 21 -2 $98,700 May 19-22 PGA Championship 69 +11 $24,625

