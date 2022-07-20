How to Watch Ben Crane at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Crane enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Ben Crane at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Crane's Statistics
- Crane has finished below par three times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Crane has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Crane missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
63
-7
$7,955
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
63
+4
$19,053
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
