How to Watch Ben Kohles at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Kohles enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after a 50th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch Ben Kohles at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Kohles' Statistics
- Kohles has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Kohles has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
50
-3
$9,109
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
