How to Watch Ben Kohles at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ben Kohles plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Kohles enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after a 50th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch Ben Kohles at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Kohles' Statistics

Kohles has finished below par eight times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Kohles has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in five of his last 10 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 50 -3 $9,109 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0

