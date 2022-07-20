How to Watch Ben Martin at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ben Martin looks to show better in the 2022 3M Open than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Ben Martin at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Martin's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Martin has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Martin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Martin missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+2
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
