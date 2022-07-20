How to Watch Ben Martin at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ben Martin plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Martin looks to show better in the 2022 3M Open than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Ben Martin at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Martin's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Martin has finished below par three times, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Martin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Martin missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +2 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762

