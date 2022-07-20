Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Bill Haas enters the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 coming off a 26th-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Bill Haas at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Haas' Statistics
- Haas has finished below par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Haas has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
26
-7
$27,565
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
