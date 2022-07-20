How to Watch Bo Hoag at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 21-24, Bo Hoag will look to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -9 and finished 16th at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Bo Hoag at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoag's Statistics

Hoag has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Hoag's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 16th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 60 +1 $8,214 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +7 $0

Regional restrictions apply.