How to Watch Bo Hoag at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 21-24, Bo Hoag will look to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2021, he shot -9 and finished 16th at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Bo Hoag at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Hoag's Statistics
- Hoag has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hoag has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Hoag's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 16th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
60
+1
$8,214
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)