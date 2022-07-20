How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Bo Van Pelt concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 trying for better results.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Van Pelt's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Van Pelt finished 28th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 68 +2 $7,733 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

