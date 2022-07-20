Skip to main content

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Bo Van Pelt plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Bo Van Pelt concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 trying for better results.

How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the 3M Open

Van Pelt's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Van Pelt finished 28th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

68

+2

$7,733

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

27

-13

$21,909

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+2

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

53

+1

$20,387

May 5- 8

Wells Fargo Championship

MC

+8

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Kevin Chappell plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Chappell at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Palmer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst
Golf

Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Aaron Baddeley plays his shot from the bunker on the 1st hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Bill Haas plays a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy