How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, Bo Van Pelt concluded the weekend at +2, good for a 68th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 trying for better results.
How to Watch Bo Van Pelt at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Van Pelt's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Van Pelt has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Van Pelt has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Van Pelt finished 28th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
68
+2
$7,733
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
