How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brandon Hagy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Brandon Hagy missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. He'll be after better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hagy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +1 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 63 -2 $15,407 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531

Regional restrictions apply.