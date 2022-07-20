Skip to main content

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brandon Hagy plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Brandon Hagy missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. He'll be after better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the 3M Open

Hagy's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
  • He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+1

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

27

-13

$21,909

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

63

-2

$15,407

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+6

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

64

+5

$18,531

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
