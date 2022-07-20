How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Brandon Hagy missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. He'll be after better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Brandon Hagy at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hagy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished below par seven times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hagy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)