Brandon Matthews enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at The Country Club of Brookline after a 60th-place finish in the U.S. Open in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Matthews' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Matthews has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Matthews has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
60
+16
$37,589
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
