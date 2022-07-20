How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Brandon Matthews misses a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Matthews enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at The Country Club of Brookline after a 60th-place finish in the U.S. Open in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Brandon Matthews at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Matthews' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Matthews has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Matthews has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 60 +16 $37,589 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0

