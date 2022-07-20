How to Watch Brendan Steele at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendan Steele looks for a higher finish in the 2022 3M Open after he finished 53rd shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Brendan Steele at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Steele's Statistics
- Steele will attempt to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Steele has carded six straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par nine times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- In 2019, Steele's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 53rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
10
-4
$303,000
May 19-22
PGA Championship
9
-1
$357,813
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
51
+8
$21,762
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
48
-3
$22,308
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)