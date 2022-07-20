How to Watch Brendan Steele at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Brendan Steele plays a shot from the first tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Brendan Steele looks for a higher finish in the 2022 3M Open after he finished 53rd shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Brendan Steele at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Steele's Statistics

Steele will attempt to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Steele has carded six straight under-par rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished below par nine times, while also carding 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Steele has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

In 2019, Steele's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 53rd in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 10 -4 $303,000 May 19-22 PGA Championship 9 -1 $357,813 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 51 +8 $21,762 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 48 -3 $22,308

