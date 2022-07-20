How to Watch Brendon Todd at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brendon Todd will compete in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 43rd-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Brendon Todd at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
Todd's Statistics
- Todd has finished below par seven times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Todd has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- He missed the cut the last time he played TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
3
-8
$579,600
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-4
$0
