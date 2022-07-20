How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brett Drewitt looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Drewitt's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Drewitt has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)