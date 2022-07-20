How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Brett Drewitt looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Brett Drewitt at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Drewitt's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Drewitt has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Drewitt has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +4 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387

