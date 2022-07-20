Nov 8, 2015; Jackson, MS, USA; Brian Davis Putts the ball on the first green during the fourth day of the Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson. Mandatory Credit: Spruce Derden-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Davis takes the course in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Brian Davis at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Davis' Statistics

Davis has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Davis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +6 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +10 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0

