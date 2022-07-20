How to Watch Brian Davis at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Davis takes the course in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 in Blaine, Minnesota. He's aiming for a better outcome than his last competition when he missed the cut at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Brian Davis at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Davis' Statistics
- Davis has finished below par twice, completed his day without a bogey once and finished one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Davis has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+6
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
