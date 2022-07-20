How to Watch Brian Gay at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament, Brian Gay missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Brian Gay at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Gay's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Gay has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Gay did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
51
-3
$19,653
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+13
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
42
+3
$27,600
How To Watch
