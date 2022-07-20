How to Watch Brian Gay at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2021; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Brian Gay plays his shot from the second fairway during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament, Brian Gay missed the cut at the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois. He'll be after a better result July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Brian Gay at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Gay's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Gay has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Gay has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

Gay did not play well, failing to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 April 14-17 RBC Heritage 51 -3 $19,653 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +13 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 42 +3 $27,600

