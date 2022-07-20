Skip to main content

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the 3M Open

Stuard's Statistics

  • Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Stuard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
  • In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Stuard placed sixth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

MC

+5

$0

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-2

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+7

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

E

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Kevin Chappell plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Chappell at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Palmer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst
Golf

Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Aaron Baddeley plays his shot from the bunker on the 1st hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Bill Haas plays a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy