How to Watch Brian Stuard at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 23, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brian Stuard plays his shot from the 17th tee during the third round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Stuard's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Stuard placed sixth on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +5 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0

Regional restrictions apply.