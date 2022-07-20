How to Watch Brian Stuard at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard looks to improve upon his sixth-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Stuard's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Stuard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stuard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- In his last appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Stuard placed sixth on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+5
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
