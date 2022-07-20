Skip to main content

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 16th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the 3M Open

Garnett's Statistics

  • Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
  • Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • In 2021, Garnett's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 16th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

16

-7

$58,275

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

MC

-2

$0

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+5

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jason Dufner plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Dufner at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jan 27, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Kevin Chappell plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Municipal Golf Course - South Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Kevin Chappell at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 27, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Ryan Palmer plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ryan Palmer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Bo Hoag plays from the fifth tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bo Hoag at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2005; Springfield, NJ, USA; Mark Hensby tees off on the 4th hole during the 3rd round of the 87th PGA Championship at Baltusrol Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © 2005 Jason Parkhurst
Golf

Mark Hensby at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Aaron Baddeley plays his shot from the bunker on the 1st hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Aaron Baddeley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Troy Merritt plays a shot from the fairway of the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Troy Merritt at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Bill Haas plays a shot from the third tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Bill Haas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy