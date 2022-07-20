How to Watch Brice Garnett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Brice Garnett plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 16th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Garnett's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2021, Garnett's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 16th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 16 -7 $58,275 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0

