How to Watch Brice Garnett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett looks for better results in the 2022 3M Open after he placed 16th shooting -9 in this tournament a year ago at TPC Twin Cities.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Garnett's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished below par five times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Garnett has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2021, Garnett's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 16th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
16
-7
$58,275
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
