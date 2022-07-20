How to Watch Callum Tarren at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Callum Tarren plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Callum Tarren enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after a 22nd-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:

Tarren's Statistics

Tarren has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 22 -7 $37,185 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 6 -16 $248,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331

