How to Watch Callum Tarren at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Callum Tarren enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) after a 22nd-place finish in the Barracuda Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Tarren's Statistics
- Tarren has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tarren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
22
-7
$37,185
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
