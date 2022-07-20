How to Watch Cameron Champ at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Champ, the defending champion in this tournamanet after carding E on the par-71 course at TPC Twin Cities a year ago, looks to repeat in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.
How to Watch Cameron Champ at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Champ's Statistics
- Champ has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Champ has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Champ won at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
