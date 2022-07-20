How to Watch Cameron Champ at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Cameron Champ plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Champ, the defending champion in this tournamanet after carding E on the par-71 course at TPC Twin Cities a year ago, looks to repeat in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota July 21-24.

How to Watch Cameron Champ at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Champ's Statistics

Champ has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Champ has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Champ won at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +10 $0

