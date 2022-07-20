How to Watch Cameron Davis at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis, the No. 73 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Davis' Statistics

Davis will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Davis has carded 10 straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in 10 straight.

Davis has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.

Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Davis last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 28th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 6 -8 $134,125 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 8 -15 $214,775 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 56 -2 $19,007 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540

