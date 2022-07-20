How to Watch Cameron Davis at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Davis, the No. 73 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Davis' Statistics
- Davis will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Davis has carded 10 straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in 10 straight.
- Davis has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- Davis last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 28th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
6
-8
$134,125
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
