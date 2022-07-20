Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis, the No. 73 player in the world, looks to improve upon his 28th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the 3M Open

Davis' Statistics

  • Davis will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to seven by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Davis has carded 10 straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in 10 straight.
  • Davis has finished below par 10 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Davis has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
  • Davis last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 28th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

Barracuda Championship

6

-8

$134,125

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

8

-15

$214,775

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

56

-2

$19,007

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

53

+6

$27,994

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

7

-5

$246,540

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Jonathan Byrd plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jonathan Byrd at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Adam Schenk plays his shot from the eighth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Schenk at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Adam Svensson plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Adam Svensson at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 5, 2022; Dublin, Ohio, USA; Jason Day plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Memorial Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Day at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
May 19, 2016; Irving, TX, USA; Ted Purdy tees off on the 1st hole during the first round of the 2016 AT&amp;T Byron Nelson golf tournament at TPC Four Seasons Resort - Las Colinas. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ted Purdy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Sean O'Hair plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Sean O'Hair at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Jun 24, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; J.J. Henry plays a shot from the fairway of the seventh hole during the second round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

J.J. Henry at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2014; Pebble Beach, CA, USA; Jason Bohn play to the green of the 15th during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Monterey Peninsula Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Jason Bohn at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Feb 4, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Michael Thompson plays his shot on the sixth tee during the second round of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Pebble Beach Golf Links. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Michael Thompson at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy