Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Cameron Percy plays from the 13th tee during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Percy looks to improve upon his 34th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Cameron Percy at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Percy's Statistics

Percy has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 10 rounds, Percy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Percy last played this course in 2021, placing 34th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 50 -3 $9,109 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 41 -12 $13,505 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 59 +2 $19,662 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

