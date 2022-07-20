How to Watch Cameron Percy at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Percy looks to improve upon his 34th-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
How to Watch Cameron Percy at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Percy's Statistics
- Percy has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Percy has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Percy last played this course in 2021, placing 34th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
50
-3
$9,109
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
