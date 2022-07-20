How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 62nd-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Tringale last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 16th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 62 -3 $33,625 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040

