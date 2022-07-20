Skip to main content

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 20, 2022; Tulsa, Oklahoma, USA; Cameron Tringale plays his shot from the 12th fairway during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 62nd-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent competition he played.

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the 3M Open

Tringale's Statistics

  • Tringale has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
  • Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
  • Tringale last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 16th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 14-17

The Open Championship

62

-3

$33,625

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

6

-3

$239,895

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

-1

$0

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

48

+4

$32,040

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
