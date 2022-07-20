How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale enters play July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) following a 62nd-place finish in The Open Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Tringale has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Tringale last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and finished 16th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
62
-3
$33,625
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
