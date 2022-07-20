How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Camilo Villegas plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Villegas' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Villegas last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 51st in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC E $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994

Regional restrictions apply.