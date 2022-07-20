How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas looks to improve upon his 51st-place finish in last year's tournament when he hits the links in the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities July 21-24.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Villegas' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par five times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Villegas last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 51st in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
E
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
