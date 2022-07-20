How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert finished 58th in the 3M Open in 2021, shooting a -2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Seiffert's Statistics
- Seiffert has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Seiffert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- In 2021, Seiffert's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 58th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
65
-1
$7,881
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
