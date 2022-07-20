How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 15, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Chase Seiffert plays a shot from a bunker on the ninth hole during a practice round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at The Country Club. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert finished 58th in the 3M Open in 2021, shooting a -2 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 21-24 at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Seiffert's Statistics

Seiffert has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Seiffert has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In 2021, Seiffert's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 58th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 65 -1 $7,881 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047

Regional restrictions apply.