How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cheng Tsung Pan hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.
How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Live Stream on fuboTV
Pan's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
