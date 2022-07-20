How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2019; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Cheng Tsung Pan plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament at Colonial Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Cheng Tsung Pan hits the links in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 24th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Cheng Tsung Pan at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Pan's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Pan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 15 -1 $141,750

