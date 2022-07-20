How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chesson Hadley enters play in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 after a 31st-place finish in Truckee, California at the Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Hadley's Statistics
- Hadley will look to make the cut for the sixth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Hadley has finished below par 10 times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hadley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
- Hadley last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2021 and placed 58th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
31
-5
$21,169
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
5
-14
$406,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
