How to Watch Chez Reavie at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie heads into the 2022 3M Open after shooting -19 to win the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California in his most recent tournament.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.
- Reavie has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- The last time Reavie competed at this course (2021), he finished 11th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
1
-19
$666,000
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
