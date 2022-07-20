How to Watch Chez Reavie at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 25, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Chez Reavie plays a shot from the first tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chez Reavie heads into the 2022 3M Open after shooting -19 to win the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Chez Reavie at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Reavie's Statistics

Reavie has finished four rounds within five strokes of the top score carded that round.

Reavie has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 10 rounds, Reavie has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

The last time Reavie competed at this course (2021), he finished 11th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 1 -19 $666,000 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

