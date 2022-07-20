How to Watch Chris Naegel at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Naegel enters play in Blaine, Minnesota seeking better results July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open after missing the cut in his most recent competition, the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Naegel's Statistics
- Naegel has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Naegel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
How To Watch
3M Open, First Round
Time
/EST
