Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 21-24

How to Watch Chris Stroud at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Stroud seeks better results in the 2022 3M Open having failed to make the cut at TPC Twin Cities in 2020.
How to Watch Chris Stroud at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Stroud's Statistics
- Stroud has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stroud has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed TPC Twin Cities (2020).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+4
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)