How to Watch Cole Hammer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Cole Hammer plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Hammer is in 139th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Cole Hammer at the 3M Open

Hammer's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Hammer has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Hammer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+3

$0

How To Watch

July
20
2022

3M Open, Second Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
