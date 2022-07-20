How to Watch Cole Hammer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 15, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Cole Hammer plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Open Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Hammer is in 139th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Cole Hammer at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Hammer's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Hammer has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Hammer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0

