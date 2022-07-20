How to Watch Cole Hammer at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cole Hammer is in 139th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Cole Hammer at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hammer's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Hammer has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Hammer has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)