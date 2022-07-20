Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; D.J. Trahan plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Trahan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.

How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Trahan's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Trahan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Trahan has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship MC +7 $0 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195

