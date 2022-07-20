How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.J. Trahan looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in the Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) when he tees off in the 2022 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota.
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Trahan's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Trahan has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Trahan has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last six rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at TPC Twin Cities (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
MC
+7
$0
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
