Daniel Chopra is in 147th position, with a score of +7, following the first round of the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.
How to Watch Daniel Chopra at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Chopra's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Chopra has finished below par three times.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Chopra has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
October 28-31
Butterfield Bermuda Championship
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
