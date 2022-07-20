How to Watch Daniel Chopra at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 29, 2021; Palm Harbor, Florida, USA; Daniel Chopra tees off on the 5th hole during the first round of the Valspar Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Chopra is in 147th position, with a score of +7, following the first round of the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

How to Watch Daniel Chopra at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Course: TPC Twin Cities

Chopra's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Chopra has finished below par three times.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Chopra has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings October 28-31 Butterfield Bermuda Championship MC +1 $0

