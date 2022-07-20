How to Watch Danny Lee at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 21-24, Danny Lee will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2020, he shot -11 and placed 26th at TPC River Highlands.
How to Watch Danny Lee at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lee's Statistics
- Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.
- Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.
- Lee last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2020 and finished 26th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)