Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Danny Lee plays a shot from the third tee as fans look on during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 21-24, Danny Lee will try to improve upon his last performance in the 3M Open. In 2020, he shot -11 and placed 26th at TPC River Highlands.

How to Watch Danny Lee at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities

Lee's Statistics

Lee has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last six rounds.

Lee has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last six rounds.

Lee last played at TPC Twin Cities in 2020 and finished 26th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +11 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700

