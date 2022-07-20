How to Watch Danny Willett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 13, 2022; McKinney, Texas, USA; Danny Willett plays his shot from the seventh tee during the second round of the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Danny Willett hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) after a 53rd-place finish in The Open Championship in the last competition he appeared in.

How to Watch Danny Willett at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Willett's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 The Open Championship 53 -4 $35,656 July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +8 $0

