How to Watch Danny Willett at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Danny Willett hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at St Andrews Links (Old Course) after a 53rd-place finish in The Open Championship in the last competition he appeared in.
How to Watch Danny Willett at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Willett's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Willett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
The Open Championship
53
-4
$35,656
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
