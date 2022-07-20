How to Watch David Hearn at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Hearn plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

In his competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, David Hearn carded a 39th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open trying for a better finish.

How to Watch David Hearn at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV

Hearn's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Hearn placed 58th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 39 -3 $15,355 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0

