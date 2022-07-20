How to Watch David Hearn at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, David Hearn carded a 39th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open trying for a better finish.
How to Watch David Hearn at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Hearn's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Hearn has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- In his most recent appearance at TPC Twin Cities in 2021, Hearn placed 58th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
39
-3
$15,355
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
