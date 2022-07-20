How to Watch David Lingmerth at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; David Lingmerth plays his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, David Lingmerth carded a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open aiming to improve on that finish.

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Lingmerth's Statistics

Lingmerth has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Lingmerth has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In 2021, Lingmerth's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 28th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 14-17 Barracuda Championship 64 +2 $8,029 July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0

