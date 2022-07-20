How to Watch David Lingmerth at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last competition at the Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California, David Lingmerth carded a 64th-place finish, and he enters the 2022 3M Open aiming to improve on that finish.
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Lingmerth has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Lingmerth has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In 2021, Lingmerth's last time competing at TPC Twin Cities, he placed 28th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 14-17
Barracuda Championship
64
+2
$8,029
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
49
+10
$44,038
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
