How to Watch David Skinns at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; David Skinns plays a shot from a green side bunker on the 14th hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

David Skinns hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 68th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.

How to Watch David Skinns at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

Skinns' Statistics

Skinns has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.

Skinns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 64 +5 $18,531 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 38 -15 $36,855

