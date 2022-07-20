How to Watch David Skinns at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Skinns hits the links July 21-24 in the 2022 3M Open at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 68th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the most recent tournament he appeared in.
How to Watch David Skinns at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
Skinns' Statistics
- Skinns has finished below par five times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last eight rounds.
- Skinns has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
38
-15
$36,855
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
