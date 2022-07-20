How to Watch Davis Riley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Davis Riley finished the weekend at E, good for a 64th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 looking for a better finish.
How to Watch Davis Riley at the 3M Open
- Date: July 21-24, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Blaine, Minnesota
- Course: TPC Twin Cities
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Riley's Statistics
- Riley will attempt to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.
- Riley has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
64
E
$18,011
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
4
-7
$353,500
May 19-22
PGA Championship
13
E
$253,750
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
20
2022
3M Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)