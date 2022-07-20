How to Watch Davis Riley at the 3M Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Davis Riley plays a shot from a bunker on the 17th hole during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent tournament at the Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut, Davis Riley finished the weekend at E, good for a 64th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 3M Open July 21-24 looking for a better finish.

How to Watch Davis Riley at the 3M Open

Date: July 21-24, 2022

July 21-24, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Live Stream on fuboTV:

Riley's Statistics

Riley will attempt to make the cut for the eighth straight tournament by making the weekend in this event.

Riley has finished below par six times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.

Riley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 64 E $18,011 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 13 -3 $221,400 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 4 -7 $353,500 May 19-22 PGA Championship 13 E $253,750

